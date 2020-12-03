Radio girl and Vlogger, Toke Makinwa has shared her travel experience to Antalya, Turkey with fans on her Toke Moments YouTube Channel.

Antalya is the fifth-most populous city in Turkey and the capital of Antalya Province.. Located on Anatolia’s southwest coast bordered by the Taurus Mountains.

Speaking about the vlog, Toke said: This enjoyment life was made for me….

Last week I took a well deserved break to Antalya, Turkey 🇹🇷. My very first time in Turkey and it was a blast. I will recommend it as a proper get-away spot, Baecation, girls trip and even some alone time too.

“I planned on shooting a Vlog in real-time but the relaxation was too plenty, I shut down for a change and it was good. Got me thinking of how far we have to go in my home country, I vowed to never be broke in my life 🙏🙏🙏.

“The stress levels in Nigeria is a lot, we probably all have HBP sef cos coming back home, my stress started from long hours in traffic. Watch the full video on my YouTube page, link in my bio and pls subscribe too. Where’s your holiday spot? Share with me in the comments.

Hey guys, 20/20 has been quite the year, last week, I took a trip to Antalya in Turkey, I had so much fun, I decided to gist you guys about my experience on the Vlog this week. I wish I did a Vlog out there in realtime, to be honest, but I was trying to take it all in. Gossssssh, it is so beautiful out there, I shared some photos on the gram already, if you’ve seen it already, you are a true lover of TM. Today, I decided to share some moments on here too. If you haven’t been to Antalya, you definitely plan to visit, I don’t know what I was expecting but it totally blew my mind. It is ideal for a Baecation, girls trip and also some alone time if you are looking for a relaxing holiday with amazing views and the sun, sea and lots of cocktails. Pls subscribe for more premium content guys, I am introducing a lot of lifestyle topics that I hope you all enjoy.