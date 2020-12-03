Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha said President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees have failed and should be fired.

Okorocha stated this in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House and the family of the late state chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Phillip Tatari Shekwo, who was murdered by gunmen.

The Senator representing Imo West said;

“President Muhammadu Buhari should fire the people he hired to work for the country because they have failed and are not performing in the national assignments given to them.

“He should do the needful to save the nation from the insult on the leaders. The people are angry about the recent events in the country.

“The culprits who killed people in Borno, the people in Nasarawa and other parts of the country should be arrested and prosecuted. The killing of people by gunmen should not happen again. It is an insult to the country.

“President Buhari should hire competent hands to develop the country as many other countries suffered similar fate before they experienced growth and development.”

Okorocha, however, appealed to Nigerians to be patient and cooperate with the Federal Government.

Governor Sule, on his part, commended Okorocha for making out time to sympathize with the people of the state and families of the late Shekwo.

Sule described the Shekwo as a gentleman who could not hurt and ant and vowed that he would not relent at ensuring that the state remained safe for investors.

Governor Sule added that three suspected criminals linked to the murder of the late APC chairman were killed by the military, while another one was arrested a few days ago.