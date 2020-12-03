Mauricio Pochettino has been named favourite to take over from Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach, local sources in Spain reports.

Pochenttino has been out of work following his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019. Ever since then, he has been linked with some of the biggest jobs in world football.

The Argentine remains highly rated despite his dismissal, having taken the north Londoners to the unprecedented heights of a Champions League final, and transforming them into top-four regulars.

Spanish outlet El Mundo reports that the ex-Spurs man is the heavy favourite to take over from Zidane at Madrid, with the Spanish giants’ season already in jeopardy of becoming a disaster.

The other man who is said to be vying for the Bernabéu hot seat is Madrid legend Raul. The former forward is currently in charge of the club’s Castilla youth side, and he may be promoted to steady the ship in Zidane’s potential absence.