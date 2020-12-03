By Abankula

Abdulrasheed Maina, the fugitive pension thief is now back in Nigeria, captured in Niger Republic, where he had sought sanctuary to escape punishment for his crime.

In a major collaboration between Nigerian Police, Nigerien Police and Interpol, the wanted Nigerian criminal was fished out in Niamey Niger on 30 November, weeks after he jumped bail.

Maina, a civil servant was chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT)

He was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction over the pending criminal trial against him.

According to the police, the team from INTERPOL Nigeria, led by the Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentation requirements and other extradition processes, flew the wanted former Pension Boss, Maina into Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 1417Hrs (Nigerian Time).