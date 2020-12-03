Former Super Eagles player Osaze Odemwingie has apologised to singer Peter Okoye popularly known as Mr P for attacking him on Instagram.

Osaze, 39, had on Wednesday called out Peter, 39, for running a betting company and also for sharing a video of people dancing while breaking bottles on their heads to celebrate the yuletide season.

Peter almost immediately fired back at Osaze, saying the football star had been “brainwashed” and needed help.

Osaze, however, made a video where he apologised for his words.

“I didn’t mean no offence, to be honest. As you offered to pray for me feeling like things aren’t right with me, I thought I will do the favor back because what you sow is what you reap. You pray for me and I pray for you,” he said.

“When I watched your video about the guy that took his mum’s last N500 to gamble, what you are doing is that you are encouraging gambling. Some people win, some people loose.

“So he went into tears saying his mother is ill, she has cancer, she is on chemotherapy and you asked him why was he crying, and he said because he took his mum’s last N500 to buy a ticket. Luckily he won but I believe there are some guys who didn’t win on that day and possibly took their dad’s or mum’s or friend’s last money feeling like they would win because gambling is an addiction.”

Osaze said he expected Peter to have cautioned the man not to take such risk again.

However, Peter acknowledged the apology in the comment section of the post.

“Remain blessed bro! So sorry for calling you out as well. Apologies🙏🏽 Remain blessed bro! 1 luv,” he wrote.

Osaze had also called out Amara wife of former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu, accusing her of sending him inappropriate private messages.