By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola has said she wants to be pampered and taken care of as a baby.

In a post on her verified Instagram page, she said she has not been called ‘baby’ in a long time and her body needs some babying.

“I have not been called baby in a long time. Even if it is baby lotion, baby oil, baby powder, baby towel, baby palliative, baby money, baby shower, or baby Kingsway…Any baby at all… Just baby me, my body needs some ‘babying’

Earlier in the year, the actress could not hide her excitement as she shared a picture of herself and her newfound love.

Odetola said she found a man who has shown her the real meaning of love and compliments her.