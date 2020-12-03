By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 122 new infections of COVID-19, recorded in 10 states and the capital Abuja.

The agency said that the infections, 50 percent of Tuesday’s 246, have reset the cumulative cases in the country to 67,838.

Nigeria has so far tested 779,708 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

According to the NCDC , only one death from the virus was recorded in the last 24 hours.

This raised the death toll to 1,177,

Confirmed infections also rose to 67,960, while the discharged hit 63,839.

About 409 patients were treated and discharged from different isolation centres across the country.

Lagos accounted for the bulk of discharged cases.

As NCDC said: Our discharges today include 371 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases announced on Wednesday night:

Kaduna-37

Lagos-29

Plateau-25

Ekiti-9

Rivers-5

Ogun-5

Edo-4

Kwara-4

Bayelsa-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

67,960 confirmed

63,839 discharged

1,177 deaths