President Emmanuel Macron has described former President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, who died at the age of 94, as a progressive statesman.

“The directions he gave to France still guide our steps,’’ a statement from the Elysee Palace in Paris said on Thursday.

Macron was born in 1977, in the middle of Giscard d’Estaing’s time in office, which ran from 1974 to 1981.

Macron posted a picture of his predecessor in front of the French flag on Twitter.

Giscard, as he was often called in France, died on Wednesday.

He served the French all his life and worked for a stronger Europe.

He also worked for a stronger German-French relationship as the driving force of Europe, the Elysee said.

The Elysee also recalled that the centrist politician had launched the predecessor to the group of seven large industrialised countries (G7).

