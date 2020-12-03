By Joshua Oladipo/Osogbo

An Osogbo High Court on Thursday discharged and acquitted a nurse, Alfred Aderibigbe, accused of administering overdose drugs on Sen. Isiaka Adeleke before his demise on 23 April 2017.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi said the prosecution counsel failed to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

Aderibigbe, who was arraigned on 8 June 2018, pleaded not guilty to a count charge of murder preferred against her.

Former governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, had signed an executive order setting up a coroner inquest to look into the cause of the death of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke.

The prosecuting team from the Ministry of Justice led by Acting Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Mr Dapo Adeniji, called nine witnesses and tendered several exhibits during the trial.

Among the witnesses were the Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof. Akeem Lasisi and Dr Taiwo Sholaja, a police forensic expert and others.

Lasisi was the Consultant Pathologist, who carried out the autopsy on Adeleke’s corpse.

The defense counsel, Mr Soji Oyetayo told the presiding judge to discountenance the submission of the prosecution counsel as misconceived and lacking in evidence.

Oyetayo said the prosecution failed to prove to the court that the defendant acted without doctor’s prescription.

Oyetayo later commended the judgment of the Justice Oyebiyi.

He said justice has taken its course.