Zamfara office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has not received any notice of withdrawal by any candidate in the Bakura state constituency by-election.

The commission described the purported withdrawal of candidates of nine political parties from Saturday’s by-election in Bakura as “mere rumour”.

Unknown to INEC, nine candidates announced their withdrawal from the race at a news briefing in Gusau on Wednesday. They called on their supporters to vote for the PDP.

Those who withdrew from the election were Abdullahi Muazu, Accord party; Ibrahim Halilu, AAC; Ahamad Sani, NRM; Sagir Umar, SDP; and Abdulkadir Abdulrazak, NNPP.

Others were Aminu Abdulmuminu, ADC; Sani Bello, ADP; Abdullahi Muhammad, LP; and Basiru Lauwali, AA.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Asmau Maikudi, insisted the commission has not been informed abouth their withdrawal.

“We are hearing this for the first time and coming from the journalists.

“As far as the commission is concerned it is rumour, because for a candidate to withdraw from an election, his or her party headquarters must inform INEC headquarters 45 days to the election or the withdrawal will not be entertained.

“We know that all the 14 participating political parties have their candidates for the by-election and they took part in the peace agreement they signed under the supervision of the heads of security in the state,” Maikudi declared.

She said sensitive materials would be moved from the CBN office to Bakura on Friday for the election the next day.