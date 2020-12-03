Princess Onyejekwe, Big Brother Naija star, has seemingly given up on love as she revealed where her interest now lies.

Princess, on Wednesday, declared that she’s done ”dating for love”.

In her words;

“Can I officially state that I am done dating for love…

I mean I am now only available for self investments / intensive funding

“Best regards.”

Princess Onyejekwe is 27 years old, PR manager from Enugu state.

She is a Public Relations manager with a construction firm; she enjoys cooking & designing clothes.