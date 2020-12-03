By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile, has revealed his plans if he becomes the president of Nigeria.

The popular rapper declared that he will embezzle money and leave the country if gets to the office of the president.

Zlatan disclosed this in an interview with BBC Pidgin while sharing his journey to fame as an artiste.

Narrating his story, the Zanku originator said he worked as a bricklayer, gambled at game centres and did other menial jobs to take care of himself.

The musician said those were a few of the challenges he faced while starting his career as a musician.

When asked what he would do if he became the President of Nigeria, Zlatan said that he would embezzle money.

“I will embezzle money like our president and governors.

“I will also do basic things for the country but will embezzle some money and leave the country,” Zlatan said.

The rapper added that he would also set up a farm to grow weed and legalize it in Nigeria as President.