Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, said he desires to play with former teammate Lionel Messi next season.

Neymar made it clear after Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 defeat of Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch,” Neymar told ESPN.

“He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season.”

Messi, 33, is out of contract at Camp Nou next summer and is free to talk to other clubs from January onwards.

Neymar, who formed part of a potent front three with Messi and Luis Suarez during four years with Barca, has been constantly linked with a move back to the Camp Nou since leaving for PSG in a world record €222million transfer in 2017.

However, It’s not yet clear whether Messi will be moving to PSG or Neymar will return to Barcelona next year.