Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared Monday 7 December a public holiday to facilitate the conduct of general elections.

“The declaration of Dec. 7 as a public holiday is to ensure strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols on election day and enable registered voters to exercise their franchise,” said a release from the president.

The president also cancelled the annual Farmers’ Day for this year, which falls on Friday, “since it will not be expedient to observe the holiday on Friday and another one on Monday.”

More than 17 million are registered to vote to elect a president and 275 members of parliament.