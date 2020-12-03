Nigerians based in Germany are planning to stage a massive demonstration on 10 March in Berlin, with a rally to be staged at the Nigerian embassy.

The protest is being planned by a broad coalition of progressive Nigerian Organisations in the country, according to a statement emailed to P.M.NEWS

They said they will converge at the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin to register their protest “in very strong terms” about the Buhari administration.

They also plan to “expose the decadence of the Nigerian State”.

“Furthermore, Nigerians in Germany will air their grievances against the poor service, unprofessional conduct and corrupt practices of the Nigerian missions in Berlin and Frankfurt, as exemplified by the Sex-For-Passport-Scandal currently rocking the Nigerian Embassy”, the emailed statement indicated..

The march begins with a rally at the Embassy of the Federal Republic

of Nigeria, where a Delegation will present resolutions and demands to

the Nigerian President via his Ambassador to the Federal Republic of

Germany.

The march will continue to the Office of the German Federal Chancellor.