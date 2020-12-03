Multiple award winning Nigerian highlife singer, Chinedu Okoli popularly known as Flavour N’abiana has dropped the track list of his 7th studio album ‘Flavour of Africa.’

Flavour via his social media page, unveiled the track list of his forthcoming project ‘Flavour of Africa’ which houses 16 songs, featuring 8 different artist including Fally Ipupa, Beenie man, Tekno, Phyno, Odumeje, Biggie Igba, Waga Gee, and Larry Gaaga.

The release date for ‘Flavour of Africa’ is scheduled for tomorrow, 4th of December, 2020.