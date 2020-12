Nigeria and U.S. based disc jockey Michael Babatunde Adeyinka also known as DJ Tunez, joins forces with YBNL label pioneer, Olamide on his latest single dubbed, “Require.”

Produced by raving beatsmith, P. Prime, “Require” serves as a follow-up to his previous single, “Differently” which features fast-rising singer, J. Anthoni.

DJ Tunez is the official label DJ for Starboy Entertainment.