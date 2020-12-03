By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has announced that he will be the best man at his driver’s wedding.

The ‘FEM’ said this in a tweet on Thursday.

“My driver getting married …. and I’m his best man,” he wrote.

Afeare Israel also known as Israel DMW is the logistics manager to the 28-year-old pop star.

Davido, who is yet to get married in an interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio live in September said that the coronavirus pandemic ruined his plan to marry Chioma in July.

“Honestly, Corona messed plans up because it was meant to be in July. I have decided it would be sometime next year,” he said.