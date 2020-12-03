Dating has revolutionized greatly over the past few years. These days, you are only a few clicks or taps away from getting your ideal casual hookup or even the love of your life. But before downloading that dating app, here are a few helpful tips you want to read.

Choose the Dating App Carefully

As you look to find your soul mate or casual hookup online, it is crucial to choose the appropriate dating site based on your needs. People get into dating apps for different reasons. While some people are out looking for one-night-stands and fun after a break-up, others are purely after casual sex, companionship, or serious relationships. To save you some time and frustration here’s a helpful article from DatingXP that you can use to find the right dating app for your needs. When you get a legit site that suits your preferences, you might as well consider a paid subscription for the sake of your safety, anonymity, and premium features.

Consider Your Images

A picture is worth a thousand words, and you should use that phrase to your advantage when it comes to dating apps. One thing about these sites is that people are impressed by what they see first, even before they decide to engage you in any way. Hey ladies, your beauty is beyond that pouty face, fine ass, and gorgeous boobs. There are so many ways you can project confidence without going the nude way. For the man, showing abs is not new, but why not put on a fitting shirt instead? But if you feel the need to expose, it’s a free world.

Consider the Words on Your Profile

Besides what they see, people are drawn to you by your interests, and it can only be clear if you are honest about yourself. Be as transparent as possible so that you can find someone who shares the same interests as you. Do not say you like hiking while you have respiratory issues that will affect you as you go higher and get tired as you go up. Some people use words to attract but for the wrong intentions. At the end of the day, you will want someone who matches you in almost all aspects.

Lookout for Meetup Groups

There is some fear that comes with meeting someone for the first time. Paranoia attacks you from all corners, recalling all the stories you have heard about first-time dates. Thank the heavens for group chats where you can organize to meet up as a team. That sounds comfortable and convincing. The good thing is, these groups have been formed according to the interests of the members. So if you love drawing, painting, or cycling, you have a group of people you share your interests with. With such a team, you can try making new friends, networking, and volunteering on a project. This will show you that these groups are not for intimacy purposes only.

Finally, you need to consider your safety at all costs. This becomes even more important when you decide to meet the virtual soulmate in person. It is not discouraged, but you are advised to let someone know of your plans when meeting that stranger just in case anything happens to you. Ask as many questions as possible so you can be better positioned to know the person and if you must meet, let it be in a public place. We all know why we are urged to do so. Lastly, trust your instincts. When they trigger, politely find your way out.