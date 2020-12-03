A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, according to Press Association, citing Avon Fire and Rescue services.

The Evening Standard said several people were injured after a large explosion ripped through a warehouse near Bristol.

The newspaper, quoting witnessses, said “at least ten ambulances” rushed to the scene along with police and fire crews from six different stations.

South Western Ambulance described the incident, which occurred on King’s Weston Lane, as “serious”.

The service said: “We have been called to a large explosion at 11.22am in a warehouse in Avonmouth on Kings Weston Lane.

“Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Kingswood and Temple are currently attending.