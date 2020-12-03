By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke has slammed men and women who have formed the habit of slut-shaming hardworking women.

The reality star took to her Twitter handle to tackled men who have sisters and mothers but still make it a habit to slut-shame hardworking women.

She went further to also address women who also partake in such act.

She tweeted, “”If you have a mother and also have sisters, and you slut-shame hardworking women, shame on you. And if you are a woman and partake in such stupidity, I don’t have words for you. You all should know better.”

