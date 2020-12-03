By Abankula

Baze University Abuja, a private university has increased its tuition fee to a minimum of N2.475 million per session, from 2021.

Its fee regime makes it the most expensive private university in Nigeria.

The basic N2,475,000 tuition fee is applicable to students in faculties of Management, Social Sciences, Computing and applied sciences.

Students of Faculties of Law, Engineering and Medical Sciences would pay N2,750,000.

The fee for hostel accommodation for a semester is fixed at N325,187.50 from January 2021.

In addition, students will also pay a registration fee of N20,000.

Before the change, tuition fee for Management, Social Sciences, computing and applied sciences students was N2,250,000.

Law, environmental and engineering students paid N2,500,000.

In a circular titled “Increase in tuition and Hostel fees,” the Dean of Student Affairs, Aghedo Oshioreamhe said the university would commence the implementation of the increase next year.

He said the increase in tuition and hostel fees was previously scheduled to begin this year, but was suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The circular stated that the fees were reviewed slightly upward due to inflation, exchange and interest rates that increased cost of operations tremendously.

Baze University, which was established in Abuja in 2011, prides itself of providing university education to British standards, at about half the cost of sending a student to study abroad.

By comparison, Babcock University charges between N122,349 to N310,000 per semester, depending on the course programme.

Redeemer’s University charges between N553,000 to N830,000 per session, again depending on the course of study.

Their accommodation and feeding charges are similar to what Baze charges per session.