By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer from the defunct music duo PSquare, Peter Okoye has fired back at former Nigerian football star, Peter Osaze Odemwingie, after calling him out and accused him of defrauding people.

The drama started when the former Nigerian striker, Peter Odemwingie, took to his Instagram story to make a negative remark about popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye.

Sharing an old photo of both of them together while reacting to his claims after the footballer chatted him up, Peter Okoye told him that he wanted to ignore his tirade but couldn’t because he felt disappointed.

Okoye, reacting to Odemwingie’s post, also took to his Instagram story asking his 10 million followers to pray for the footballer as ‘all is definitely not well with him.’

Okoye wrote, “Bro I tried to ignore, but I am so disappointed in you! If you are now close to God does not make you feel others are close to the devil! I own a registered and licensed lottery platform just like every other individual does both here and abroad.

But coming to spill this rubbish just because you feel you are now closer to God! Bro my music never brought you close to this your God in particular! Bro you have been Brainwashed Period! You look sick and you need help? Learn to mind your business and focus on that your God and your life! DISAPPOINTED.”