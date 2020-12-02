Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy has found himself in another mess after a 23-year-old girl identified as JOPEARL alleged that she had been secretly dating the singer for two years.

Burna Boy is in a high-profile relationship with Stefflon Don. They have been dating since early 2019 but Pearl noted that she had been dating the “African Giant” since 2018.

“Two years is such a long time for a person to be hidden,” she said in the video on Instagram.

“It has affected me in so many ways, and I can’t hold it anymore to protect people that wouldn’t protect me.”

In two videos on her Instagram page, the 23-year-old narrated how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don.

She stated that Burna Boy sent her a message on Instagram about two years ago.

She said Burna Boy later invited her for his pop-up show in the United Kingdom, which was the first time they met.

“I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet,” she said.

Although she was hesitant at first because she didn’t want to date someone in the music industry, Pearl said she soon fell in love with Burna.

“His words actually worth his action. Not only will he tell me like he loves me, and other personal things, he actually showed me,” she also said.

“This is somebody that wanted me around; this is somebody who I basically moved in with.”

Pearl said she moved in with Burna at his London home and went everywhere with him. “He was a breath of fresh air,” she added.

Their relationship went on well before Burna traveled to Nigeria in November, ahead of the busy Christmas schedule.

While in Nigeria, Pearl said Burna Boy called her every day until mid-December when she couldn’t get in contact with the singer for two weeks.

He later reached her to say that he had been hospitalized and reassured her of his love.

“He would tell me ‘I don’t know what this is that we got going on, but I like it, you are going to be my wife, I’m going to marry you. We are going to have twins; you are my sweet Salon Jollof’,” Pearl said.

However, according to Pearl, things got weird from December.

She said she wanted to travel to Nigeria to be with Burna but his people didn’t want her to come because according to them she ‘makes him don’t want to do anything’.

Their relationship got shaky after an argument that December and at the end of the next month, Pearl said she started to hear of Burna’s relationship with Stefflon Don.

Although she didn’t mention the specific year of these situations, Burna Boy and Stefflon Don went public with their relationship in January 2019 after they met at one of his shows in Ghana.

Pearl said she was devastated when she learned of Burna Boy’s relationship with the British rapper. “I literally collapsed and cried for days, probably even weeks,” she said.

“I feel like the thing that hurt me the most is that from the first day I met him, he always emphasized how much he just loved black women, African women. He made me feel so good to the point; I cut my hair just recently.

“I don’t even wear makeup to go see him, he loves my short hair, he was telling me how beautiful I am. He just truly helped boost my self-confidence in ways I didn’t think was possible and I just loved that about him.”

According to Pearl, Burna told her that he heard she had moved on with another person after their argument in December and that was why he went into the relationship with Stefflon Don.

Although he tried to reach out, Pearl said she was still hurt and didn’t speak to Burna from March to April.

In May, Burna reached out to explain that he still loved her and they continued with their relationship.

Pearl also said she thought Burna’s relationship with the British rapper was a publicity stunt. “At that point, I thought this relationship was fake anyway. I thought, there’s no way this boy is going to date someone like that only because of the things he has told me about himself. Knowing how he is so in tune with his African heritage and black women,” Pearl said.

Pearl said they never addressed the other relationship and they resumed as usual. “For the past two years we have never stopped seeing each other,” she also said.

“It’s just been like the elephant in the room that we choose not to discuss and we just go about things like it doesn’t exist.

“I just was in love, and I have been in love for two years, and I have been seeing him for two years; I’ve just always been in the background.”

“In the past two years, he has never mentioned the person I see him with on social media to my face. That person never gets acknowledged, it’s like she doesn’t exist in our world,” she also said.

“D, I’m just tired of protecting you,” she said, addressing Burna Boy. “I’ve got feelings too, seeing you in secret for two years has been detrimental to my mental state. ”

“It’s my choice, but you guys will never understand what it is to be in my shoes.

“I didn’t do this video to hurt you. I know it will hurt you because as far as you are concerned, me and you are on good terms but I can’t do this anymore.

“I’m not doing this for clout, I’ve been very private for two years, I’m not doing this for money because financially I have been so stable, working and having someone provide for me, so I’m simply doing this because I’m about to burst and mentally I feel like I am in a bad place.”

However, as of the time of this writing Burna Boy and Stefflon Don are yet to react to Pearl’s claims.

It is also not known if Burna Boy and Steflon Don are still together as they recently unfollowed themselves on Instagram.

Watch Jo Pearl’s video below: