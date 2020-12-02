Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Marcus Rashford has started to annoy the French champions because of his scoring record against them.

The Manchester United star netted a famous last-minute penalty to knock PSG out of the Champions League in 2019, while he scored another winner against them earlier this season. Both times, Rashford did it at Parc des Princes in the French capital.

Tuchel says PSG are happy to appreciate Rashford from a distance, but not against them.

“We value him very much when he plays in England and not Parc des Princes, honestly, because [him scoring against PSG] gets a little bit annoying,” the German is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Tuchel praised Rashford’s personal qualities, labelling him a ‘humble’ and ‘nice’ guy. As for his ability on the football pitch that has given PSG nightmare…

“For me personally, the sporting side is clear – he’s a big threat with his speed, with his ability to score, with his determination and his finishing,” Tuchel explained.

As the two clubs prepare to meet at Old Trafford, United are aware that just a point will be enough to put them into the knockout rounds with a group game to spare. They could also win the group depending on RB Leipzig fare against Istanbul Basaksehir in the other game.