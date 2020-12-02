By Abiola Paul

Two-time Grammy Award nominee, Burna Boy, has been accused by a 23-year-old lady, Jo Pearl, of cheating on her with UK singer Stefflon Don.

Pearl revealed that she secretly dated Burna Boy for two years before Stefflon Don came into the picture.

“Two years is such a long time for a person to be hidden,” she said in one of the two Instagram videos posted on Tuesday night.

“It has affected me in so many ways, and I can’t hold it anymore to protect people that wouldn’t protect me.”

Jo Pearl said she met Burna Boy when he sent her a DM two years ago which she hesitated to reply.

She was later persuaded by her friends to reply to the singer who then invited her to one of his shows in the UK.

“I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet,” she said.

“His words actually worth his action. Not only will he tell me like he loves me, and other personal things, he actually showed me.

“This is somebody that wanted me around; this is somebody who I basically moved in with.”

Things began to fall apart when Burna Boy travelled to Nigeria in November ahead of the busy Christmas schedule.

During the period, Pearl was unable to reach the singer for two weeks. When she finally did, Burna Boy told her that he had been hospitalised during the period. The singer then went on to make promises to her.

“He would tell me ‘I don’t know what this is that we got going on, but I like it, you are going to be my wife, I’m going to marry you. We are going to have twins; you are my sweet Salon Jollof’,” Pearl said.

Pearl said that she learnt of Burna Boy’s relationship with Stefflon Don at the end of December when her relationship with him became shaky.

“I literally collapsed and cried for days, probably even weeks,” she said.

“I feel like the thing that hurt me the most is that from the first day I met him, he always emphasized how much he just loved black women, African women. He made me feel so good to the point; I cut my hair just recently.

“I don’t even wear makeup to go see him, he loves my short hair, he was telling me how beautiful I am. He just truly helped boost my self-confidence in ways I didn’t think was possible and I just loved that about him.”

Pearl said that she thought the relationship the singer has with Stefflon Don is a publicity stunt.

“At that point, I thought this relationship was fake anyway. I thought, there’s no way this boy is going to date someone like that only because of the things he has told me about himself. Knowing how he is so in tune with his African heritage and black women,” she said.

Pearl said they never addressed the other relationship and they resumed as usual.

“For the past two years we have never stopped seeing each other,” she also said.

“It’s just been like the elephant in the room that we choose not to discuss and we just go about things like it doesn’t exist.

“I just was in love, and I have been in love for two years, and I have been seeing him for two years; I’ve just always been in the background.”

“In the past two years, he has never mentioned the person I see him with on social media to my face. That person never gets acknowledged, it’s like she doesn’t exist in our world,” she said.

“D, I’m just tired of protecting you,” she said, addressing Burna Boy. “I’ve got feelings too, seeing you in secret for two years has been detrimental to my mental state.

“It’s my choice, but you guys will never understand what it is to be in my shoes.

“I didn’t do this video to hurt you. I know it will hurt you because as far as you are concerned, me and you are on good terms but I can’t do this anymore.

“I’m not doing this for clout, I’ve been very private for two years, I’m not doing this for money because financially I have been so stable, working and having someone provide for me , so I’m simply doing this because I’m about to burst and mentally I feel like I am in a bad place.”

Burna Boy is yet to respond to Jo Pearl’s claims.

*Reported by The Nation