Cartel Music front liner and “Skeletun” crooner Augustine Miles Kelechi, aka slim daddy, known as Tekno, comes through with the video to his highly anticipated single “Enjoy.”

The tune was produced by Blaise Beats and mixed and mastered by Selebobo.

Kelechi, a native of Ivo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, was born on December 17th, 1992 in Bauchi State into a family of six — five boys and one girl.

He has a daughter with partner Lola Rae.