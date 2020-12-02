Suspected killers of Ondo monarch, Oba Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon, have been arrested.

Oba Adeusi was brutally murdered a week ago by suspected gunmen while returning from a meeting in Akure.

His car slowed down at a bad spot and his assailants shot him dead immediately and escaped.

It was gathered that some of the suspected killers were nabbed by combined team of security operatives who stormed Elegbaka forest after the killing of the monarch.

The Nation reports that identity of the suspects was yet to be made public because of the ongoing investigation into the killing.

Chief Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of the Ondo Security Network, Amotekun Corps, at a news conference in Akure on Wednesday confirmed the arrest, saying that four kidnapped victims were also rescued during the search for killers of Oba Adeusi.

According to him, the arrested suspects were undergoing interrogations.

He debunked insinuations that his men were not in the bush, saying that surveillance had been mounted at the farm of Chief Olu Falae to prevent further attack on the farm by suspected herdsmen.

He also said the herdsmen have fled the area, adding that the “Operation Clean Up” launched on Tuesday led to the arrest of over 20 suspects from various black spots in Akure and environs.