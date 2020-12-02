Afropop rising star, Adeshola Olaitan Riliwan also known as Sizzle has released a freestyle called ‘No FreeStyle’.

The unsigned indigenous Afropop artiste with highly differentia qualities of vocal melody and content delivery created the freestyle in less than 30mins.

After making waves on social media from making cover versions of several hit songs, Sizzle went on to drop a single titled BLESSINGS, a song filled with motivation to be well driven to your soul.

Check out the FreeStyle here.