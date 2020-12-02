Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has appealed to critics of her lifestyle to let go of whatever they have against her.

The actress gave the appeal after she was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

In a video that surfaced online, Regina’s mannerisms and body movement seemed strange.

However, social media commentators concluded that she was high on a substance.

But in a recent post by the actress, she noted that “Sometimes perception is not reality …What you think is far from what you know …Free me !!.”

Since getting married to Ned Nwoko, the young actress has been put under a heavy spotlight.

Recently some reports claimed that her billionaire husband was taking a new wife and she was in support of the union.

The lady identified as Sara was spotted with Regina Daniels in Abuja and was also seen chilling in the pool in Ned Nwoko’s house and also cruising cars Regina Daniels uses.

The actress had to publicly deny the claims as she clarified that Sara was a friend of hers who had come visiting.