Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told health officials Wednesday to start widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 next week.

He said the country has produced close to 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.

“I would ask you to organise the work so that by the end of next week we will have started this large-scale vaccination,” Putin said.

He said that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab.

Russia was the first country in Europe to announce a COVID-19 vaccine.

It will join Britain next week to begin the mass vaccination.