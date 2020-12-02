By Daniels Ekugo

The General Overseer, Shiloh Word Chapel Abuja, Prophet I O Samuel has sent a warning message to politicians in the country, saying God was not happy with them, because they have left their core responsibilities.

Baring his mind on the state of the nation in a media parley he had with some media houses recently, Prophet Samuel noted that God was not pleased with many politicians, especially in Nigeria.

He said “they have left the core of their responsibilities; they have forgotten why God favored them, elected them into political offices”.

In a scene that looks more like one who sees an impending danger, the cleric broke into tears and then called the name of the sitting governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency David Nweze Umahi, three times, saying God asked him to warn the governor.

“God said I should sound a warning to the governor of Ebonyi state, remember our late mentor and father Chuba Okadigbo; I will not say much till 2023. Don’t take any other step till you pray, and seek the face of God. If not; you will be disappointed. I rest my case, there is no light on the Journey Without a clear vision”, said the clergyman.

He further stressed that “We are crying because of hunger and insecurity they are busy moving from party to party planning on 2023 without giving an account of 2020 for lost of lives and properties; we see the massacre, brutality, hunger and lack of good medical centres, that has killed many few months ago.

“So sad to think that joining new party can improve our nation and our economy.

Almost everything appears not working in the nation, our transportation, electricity, judiciary, education, even the oil sector. Is nothing to write home about.

“No change of position for competent hands we are heading nowhere with same recycled politicians shame on this system.

“Until they have shame we can’t move forward wrong spokesmen and information let all these elders retire or something strange will retire all one by one in few months.

“I feel heartbroken for sad news of killings and our leaders’ response may God forgive us and save all Nigerian citizens 2021 upwards.