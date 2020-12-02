By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command has busted a baby factory located at Ofada area of Mowe, Ogun, Southwest Nigeria, rescuing 11 women and four children.

Some victims with their babied were on Monday rescued with four of them been pregnant.

The Police Spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi while parading the girls and a man suspected to have been the one impregnating the girls told newsmen in Abeokuta that the operator of the baby factory (Nwademma motherless home), Mrs Florence who is now on the run had once been arrested for the same criminal act and charged to court after which she was granted bail.

Narrating the suspect’s nefarious activities, Oyeyemi said she hired a man to impregnate her victims and thereafter sell the babies in exchange for money after birth.

Oyeyemi added that one of the girls who could not do what was being asked of her narrowly escaped from the home to report at the Owode-Egba Police Headquarters upon which the factory was promptly busted to rescue the victim.

In his words “The operator of the factory was once arrested by Ogun State police, she was paraded and charged to court and was later granted bail. After her bail, she returned to her usual illegal business.

“One of the victims of the home escaped and went to report at the Owode-Egba police Headquarters. Upon the report, police operatives were promptly deployed to the place and rescued some the victims. We met 11 girls, four of whom were already pregnant.”

Abimbola assured that the fleeing suspect would be arrested as soon as possible.

Narrating her ordeal, one of the victims, Chidera Onoha explained that she was already pregnant when the fleeing suspect lured her to the factory on a prior promise that she would get her a menial job at a restaurant in Lagos but that on get to Mowe she was told that she would have to sell her baby for exchange of N250,000 if the baby is a boy and N200,000 if the baby is a girl.

She said she was not ready to let go off her baby and ran away from the home.

“When I arrived the home in Mowe”, she recounted, “I met other young ladies who were pregnant. When I inquired to know the purpose of being there, they disclosed to me that the woman had brought me over because of the baby in my womb.

“The day I got to the home, the woman collected my phone and removed the sim and battery to prevent people from calling me,” she narrated.