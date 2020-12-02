From right, Chairman, Ayedire Local Government, Hon. Adeboye Mukaila; Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola; his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Adekunle and the Olu of Ileogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese, during the commissioning of Ultra Modern Market at Ileogbo and Kuta

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday commissioned new ultra-modern markets at Ileogbo and Kuta area in Osun State.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Adekunle, the Olu of Ileogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese and Chairman of Ayedire local government, Hon. Adeboye Mukaila.

Osun State Governor Oyetola, commissioning of Ultra Modern Market, at Ileogbo and Kuta. With him is the Olu of Ileogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese,

From left, Osun State Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi; Governor Adegboyega Oyetola; the Olowu of Lita, Oba Hammed Adekunle and his wife, Olori Sherifat, during the commissioning of Ultra Modern Market in Kuta.