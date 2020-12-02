By Jennifer Okundia

Christmas came in early for Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie, as she shared adorable family pictures with her husband Odi Okojie, and their 4 kids.

The Okojie girls dressed beautifully in red dresses while the boys completed theirs in the native “agbada” and caps, with baby Divine Ehinomen Mercy Okojie also rocking a white dress.

Mercy, born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Daniel and Elizabeth Johnson, is the fourth child in a family of seven. She started her primary education in Calabar. Her father, being a naval officer, was later transferred to Lagos, where she continued her education at a Nigerian Navy Primary School.

Okojie who hails from Okene in Kogi State, went to a Rivers State Secondary School for her secondary education in addition to the Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

After school, she auditioned for a role in “The Maid” and subsequently acted in other movies including Hustlers, Baby Oku in America, War in the Palace, among others.

She won an award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2009 African Movie Award ceremony for her performance in the movie “Live to Remember”, and Best Actress award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the comedy movie Dumebi the Dirty Girl.

Sharing a caption, Mercy said:

We Dedicated God’s Gift to us..

When @ceolumineeofficial makes your outfit, she don’t play….

Outfit @ceolumineeofficial 🤩

Fabric by @nhn_couture 💋💗

Mua by @beautybybobola 😍😍

Gele by @abydouz_gele😍

Photo by @eyeswideshotng 🙏

Hubby and Henry’s outfit by @dethom16

The couple got married in 2011.