Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero has visited Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.
The visit took place at the Government House, Osogbo.
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye was also at the visit which took place on Sunday.
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 10:13 pm | Nigeria News | 0 Comment(s)
Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero has visited Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.
The visit took place at the Government House, Osogbo.
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye was also at the visit which took place on Sunday.
What do you think?