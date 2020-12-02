L-R: Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Adobayero; Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, during the Emir’s visit to the Governor, at the Government House, Osogbo on Sunday.

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero has visited Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

The visit took place at the Government House, Osogbo.

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, welcoming the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Adobayero, to the Government House, Osogbo. With them is the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, on Sunday.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye was also at the visit which took place on Sunday.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Adobayero and Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, during the Emir’s visit to the Governor, at the Government House, Osogbo on Sunday.

READ ALSO  Gov. Akeredolu visits Oyetola over #EndSARS attack