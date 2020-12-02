R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Speaker Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase and House Leader, Hon Alhassan Doguwa during a briefing at the State House, Abuja.
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker and Alhassan Doguwa, House Leader.
The President received them for a briefing at the State House, Abuja.
Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ambassador Lawan Kazaure were also present at the briefing.
R-L; Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, SCIP Amb Lawan Kazaure, Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Speaker Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase and House Leader, Hon Alhassan Doguwa during a briefing at the State House, Abuja.
Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamilss, Deputy Speaker Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase and House Leader, Hon Alhassan Doguwa during a briefing at the State House, Abuja.
