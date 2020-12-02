By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker and Alhassan Doguwa, House Leader.

The President received them for a briefing at the State House, Abuja.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff to the President, Ambassador Lawan Kazaure were also present at the briefing.

