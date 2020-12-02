By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated the Bukola Saraki-led National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, the party announced in a tweet.

Last week, the PDP announced the former senate president as head of the committee, with former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, and ex-governor of Cross River State; Liyel Imoke as members.

Other members of the committee are former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; ex-Katsina governor, Ibrahim Shema, and Hon. Mulikat Akande.

At the inauguration today, the committee chairperson, Bukola Saraki, assured that they would embark on genuine reconciliation in order to strengthen the party structures across the nation.

Saraki said he has swung into action ahead of his inauguration.

On Monday, he revealed he had a productive meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River regarding matters of the party.

