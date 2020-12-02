Former Super Eagles star, Peter Osaze Odemwingie has taken to social media to accuse Nwankwo Kanu’s wife, Amara, of “chasing him relentlessly”

The rants by Osaze were not clear but his Instagram post suggests that Amara Kanu contacted him through DM regarding an injury sustained by her son.

However, Osaze stated that it is highly unacceptable for a married woman to send messages to another man because the African culture does not permit them to do so.

He went on to describe Amara as Delilah and warned her that “destruction is upon her” for sliding into his DM.

See what he wrote below;

“The reason why Nigeria is in this state. Too many want to be like America. God turned his back at america as things stand. Destruction is upon her. How can a wife of a legend like @kingkanu4 be chasing me for a chat relentlessly ( check ur DM check your DM ) na by force ? @amarakanu.

Your husband has my number and it’s not in our culture to msg another man without asking your husband. Moreover, u r wearing an arsenal kit and he can ask them for advice about knee surgery because he also suffered from similar issues. Your son can’t have a cross on his neck and make those hand signs. That’s fake Christianity if you didn’t know ok. Our people selling their own to conform to African Americans.

Those there have been modified by Hollywood and are no more Africans. They don’t even want to associate with Africa with their billions in accounts. How many of them visited Africa in the last 50 years? Shouldn’t NBA all-star match take place in Nigeria at least once? Shouldn’t they be interested to know where their ancestors came from? Set your own trend Naija u r more special than America. #prayfornigeria #naija #nigeria @amarakanu why why why Amara ( Delilah). We love our strong man Papilo. Wash your hands well oh. And most importantly your hearts as I am preaching to many now. Nigeria is more precious to God than America”

However, many who commented on the post knocked Osaze for calling out Amara.

The commentators suggested that the Osaze should have called Kanu for clarification.