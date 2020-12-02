Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the terrorist Boko Haram sect, said the government of Nigeria did not give an accurate account of the numbers of farmers killed at Zabarmari community in Borno state.

According to Shekau, the insurgents killed at least 78 during last Saturday’s raid on rice farmers.

Shekau stated this in a video, on Tuesday, while claiming responsibility for the attack.

He noted that the attack was a revenge move on some of the farmers who arrested Boko Haram members and handed them to the Nigerian military.

The Boko Haram leader also threatened that the sect members will go after those giving out intelligence on their activities to the military.

He said: “You think you can arrest our brother and hand him to soldiers and live in peace.

“You think Allah will forget what you have done to our brother.

“This message is for those who notoriously nab our brethren and hand them to the military or give them a clue on us.

“You should know that, unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you.”

However, the uncertainty over the numbers of farmers killed in the Zabarmari community continues to linger.

The United Nations earlier claimed that 110 farmers were killed but later recanted with no actual figure given.