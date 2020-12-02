Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated Nigerian-born Adewale Wally Adeyemo on his nomination as the U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary by. President-elect Joe Biden

Chairman/Chief Executive Officers of NiDCOM Abike Dabiri-Erewa congratulated Adeyemo in a statement by AbdurRahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of the commission.

Adeyemo, a former senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration has spent his career working with organisations that are at the intersection of public policy.

The NiDCOM chair said that Adeyemo’s nomination by Biden would make him the first ever black person to be the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Treasury.

She said that the nomination of the Nigerian did not come as a surprise going by the success he had attained in the various positions he held before now.

She wished Adeyemo a smooth, hitch-free senate confirmation and unparalleled success in the job.

Before working in the Obama administration, Adeyemo worked for BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, as a senior adviser and interim chief of staff to Larry Fink, its chief executive.

He was also under the Obama administration, Editor at the Hamilton Project where he served as Senior Adviser and Deputy Chief of staff to Jack Lew of U.S. Department of Treasury.

He currently serves as the President of the Obama Foundation.

In 2015, he was appointed to concurrently serve as Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and deputy director of the National Economic Council.

He was also Assistant Secretary for the International Markets and Development at the Treasury department.

Born in Nigeria, Adeyemo, now 39, emigrated with his parents to the United States when he was a baby.

The family settled in Southern California outside Los Angeles. His father was a teacher, his mother a nurse.