Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian lawyer and politician, has given a slight indication that he could marry another wife when he likes.

In a recent video interview by BBC Igbo, Nwoko stated that he came from a polygamous background and wants more children.

He, however, noted that Regina Daniels is aware he could marry a 7th wife.

Ned also revealed that he married the popular actress within three weeks as he doesn’t believe in dating.

The Popular Nigerian actress and Ned Nwoko, got married last year and they are blessed with a child.

Read what Ned said in a recent interview below:

“I met her and I liked her. We got married within three weeks. I married all my wives within the same period. I don’t believe in dating anybody to marry them. Don’t date anybody you want to marry. When you marry them, you begin to fall in love within the marriage. Even in my culture, as it were as a kid in the 60s, people were not dating. They arranged marriages from family to family; they choose a wife. Most girls were expected to be virgins when they get married and they build a family from there. Because they did not know each other before they got married, there was a lot of excitement and a lot of learning to do. But Regina and I is a story that is interesting because before I met her, I did not know about her. I do not watch movies; I never watch movies. I met her the first time when she came to my house with her mother and her siblings because my place in Delta is a tourist place. They came to look around and I liked her and that was it.

“So whether I marry another wife or not; she knows it can happen. I come from a very polygamous environment. I love children so I want more children. She knows this and my other wives know it so we will see what happens in the future.”