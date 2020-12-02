Michael Adeshina

A Lagos motorist who was a victim of police extortion has gotten back her N52,000.

The money was returned to her on Tuesday by the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olajide Oduyoye.

Oduyoye noted that the crime was committed on Monday by the police squad attached to the LASTMA Enforcement Unit.

He stated that he investigated the matter and ensured justice was served.

He said: “On Monday, I investigated a case of extortion involving a lady whose vehicle was arrested wrongfully when the police squad attached to the LASTMA Enforcement Unit went to enforce the law on one-way driving without LASTMA personnel.

“While making arrests, this innocent motorist was also picked up and her vehicle brought to the headquarters. The vehicle was not booked for any offence. They negotiated from N150,000 and ended up fining her N52,000 using a POS for payment.

“She then called the LASTMA contact number and the incident was brought to my notice. I insisted on investigating the issue, identified the officer involved and the money was retrieved.

“We called the lady to return to LASTMA Headquarters to collect her money.

“She came with her mum and they were extremely grateful. We will be sending a report to the Police formation for them to start the process of reprimanding the officer involved.”

However, Oduyoye emphasized that LASTMA will not tolerate any negative attitude from its officers or those attached to any sector of the enforcement units.

He added that LASTMA will continue to encourage road users to send reports of any errant officer via their complaint channels.

