By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has said security challenges in Nigeria have overwhelmed the military.

The NGF chairman said this during a visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

Fayemi was accompanied by Governor of Sokoto and the Vice Chairman of the Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello.

They all went to condole with the Borno Governor and people of the state over the recent attack by the Boko Haram insurgents, where over 40 farmers were slaughtered.

The NGF chairman said that soldiers are overwhelmed and needed support to tackle the security situation affecting many parts of the country.

Fayemi said the conclusion he could draw as a security scholar was that the military is overwhelmed.

“Our military is no longer in a position to single-handedly tackle this menace effectively.

Fayemi lamented that governors are also frustrated with the level of insecurity in the country.