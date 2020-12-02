Manchester City recorded their first-ever goalless draw in the group stages of the Champions League against Porto on Tuesday night, though the stalemate was enough to secure their status as winners of Group C.

Despite dominating the early stages, City were unable to find a way past a resolute Porto backline, with Ferran Torres guilty of spurning the first half’s only real opening when played through following a rapid City counter-attack.

The visitors continued to probe throughout the second half, yet the brilliant Agustin Marchesin in the Porto goal continued to repel their advances, with VAR ruling out Gabriel Jesus’ effort for offside when City finally did find a way past the Argentinian.

A frustrating night for Pep Guardiola’s men but top spot confirmed, nonetheless.