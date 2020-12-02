Jurgen Klopp has hailed the efforts of his depleted Liverpool side for their win against Ajax. Despite Ajax loss, they have also progressed to the knockout rounds, and Liverpool secure top spot in the group with a game to spare.

The Reds won the contest by a single goal at Anfield, scored by 19-year-old talent Curtis Jones. It makes him the third youngest Liverpool scorer in the competition behind only David N’Gog and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Neco Williams and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher also got the nod to start, with the latter favored over Adrian and making his European debut for the club.

Liverpool are missing a string of senior players through injury, with usual goalkeeper Alisson the most recent to join the list. Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson both also suffered knocks during the game but carried on until the final whistle.

Speaking afterward, Klopp concluded it was among the best Champions League nights he has had as Liverpool boss, largely because of the very challenging circumstances.

“If someone thinks now that I like that more than a game with our supporters in, that is of course not the case. But we don’t have supporters in the stadium and then the difficult situation that we are in, winning that game 1-0, making a lot of changes…” Klopp said, via LiverpoolFC.com.