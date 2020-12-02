Kanu’s wife Amara responds to Odemwingie’s accusation

Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara, has replied to former Super Eagle’s winger Osaze Odemwingie who accused her of constantly chasing him for a chat.

Osaze had taken to Instagram to bash Amara Kanu for sliding into his DM and accused her of “chasing” him “relentlessly” for a chat.

However, Odemwingie’s Instagram post also suggested that Amara contacted him regarding an injury sustained by her son.

But Odemwingie told Amara to inform her husband to contact Arsenal for advice about knee surgery since he also suffered from similar issues.

He added that Amara was wrong for messaging him without her husband’s consent. He then went on to warn Amara Kanu that “destruction is upon her” for sliding into his DM.

On sighting the post by Odemwingie, Amara begged for the post to be taken down and noted that her husband Kanu is aware of her constant message to him.

She wrote: “@odemwingie_81 oh no no no. Kindly take this post down. @kingkanu4 is fully aware of this. We want to talk to you as a family.”