By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Olivier Giroud scored four goals on Wednesday as Chelsea demolished Sevilla 4-0 away from home in the Champions league.

The win means Chelsea finished in top spot of group E.

The French star opened scoring for Chelsea on eight minutes after Kai Havertz fed him the ball, picking up the pass inside the box and quickly sent it into the left side of the goal.

He added a second goal on 54 minutes. Mateo Kovacic teed up Giroud inside the box and he slammed the ball past Alfonso Pastor Vacas.

He compounded Sevilla’s misery, scoring his hat-trick on 74 minutes.

He buried a close-range header into the roof of the net after a good run and cross by N’Golo Kanye.

On 83 minutes, Chelsea were awarded a penalty and Giroud was the man to take it.

He won the battle of wills and sent an unstoppable penalty past Alfonso Pastor Vacas into right side of the goal.