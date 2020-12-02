By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular blogger, and single mother, Linda Ikeji has disclosed that she still in need of a husband, hours after announcing the delivery of her new car.

Ikeji revealed this in a recent social media post she made showing off two of her expensive vehicles – Range Rover and Bentley.

According to the blogger, she is living the life of her dreams, but she needs a husband.

Making the post, she wrote; “Living the life of my dreams… on my own terms! #RR2020 #BentleyMulsanne. #womanlikelinda. 💪 Selfmade. Strong. Independent. But I’m still looking for husband sha…😂😂😂😂😂”