Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said there is ‘no chance whatsoever’ that he will resign in the wake of Tuesday night’s defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

The loss left the Los Blancos in danger of failing to qualify from a Champions League group for the first time.

Real have won only four of their last 11 games in all competitions since mid-October. It has left third in their Champions League group with only one match remaining and way off the pace in La Liga.

Zidane’s team had the chance to secure their place in the Champions League knockout rounds with a win against Shakhtar, but defeat puts the pressure on a matchday six clash with Borussia Monchengladbach. Los Blancos must not lose again to even stand a chance of qualifying.

Real have reached the knockout stages every time they have competed in the Champions League and have progressed from the group for 23 consecutive seasons.

But despite poor results in Spain and abroad and growing pressure, Zidane remains defiant.

“There’s no chance whatsoever of me standing down. We’re going to keep going,” the Frenchman said, via RealMadrid.com